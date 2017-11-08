‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Allegedly ‘2nd In Command’ Of A Sex Cult

This is so wild! ‘Smallville’s Allison Mack, who has always been known as a feminist and a supporter of women’s rights, was just accused of being a high-ranking member of a sex cult, according to a new report.

Could Smallville‘s Allison Mack, 35, be an alleged high-ranking member of a sex cult? Daily Mail just named her as one, saying that she is second in command of the controversial self help group NXIVM (pronounced NEX-i-um). The organization caught worldwide attention when actress Catherine Oxenberg, 56, revealed recently that she’s desperately trying to save her 26-year-old daughter India from the group, who was allegedly starving her. The Mail cites a former spokesman for the group named Frank Parlato, who has has a blog called The Frank Report, who claims that Mack is a key recruiter for the group. She allegedly started secret sorority within NXIVM called DOS off with good intentions, but now has an inner sisterhood with slave-like conditions where women are allegedly branded on the hip with leader Keith Raniere and Mack’s initials.

Parlato said Mack wanted to turn DOS into worldwide organization that would be a “force for good and a female force against evil,” but that it has since turned into a master-slave type of pyramid scheme situation. Former members have alleged that Mack has several female slaves of her own, who then recruit slaves for themselves. The women are allegedly kept on 500-800 calorie a day diets because Raniere reportedly likes his women very thin, according to Parlato’s report.

When women are deemed worth of entering into the inner sisterhood, they are allegedly branded with Raniere and Mack’s initials according to Parlato, and a number of former members have come forward showing off horrific photos of the painful, permanent burns to their hip. Mack also is allegedly in a big position of hierarchy, finding younger and hotter women for Raniere. She “has assumed the top position in the harem,” the Frank Report says. “‘Miss Mack has proven capable in the recruitment department replacing many aging harem members with younger, more nubile women,” he alleges. See pics of Allison Mack, here.

Already former members have come forward with scary stories about being in the secret sorority, including the horrific branding of their flesh. Sarah Edmondson told the New York Times in an Oct. 17 expose that in March of 2017, she and five other women were gathered for a ceremony where they were told they would be getting tattoos. Instead, they were forcibly held down on a massage table and according to one woman were instructed them to say: “Master, please brand me, it would be an honor” Then a female doctor used a cauterizing device to burn a two inch brand into their skin. It took 20-30 mintes and was agonisizingly painful according to Edmonson. “I wept the whole time. I disassociated out of my body.” she told the paper.

Oxenberg went public with her plight involving India allegedly being kept deep within DOS, telling PEOPLE on Oct. 25 that, “I’m helpless. I’ve lost my child and will do whatever I can to get her back.” She made good on that by recently meeting with prosecutors in the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman‘s office to see how she can help her daughter, since NXIVM is based in Albany, NY. “Our office met to hear her concerns,” a spokeswoman for Schneiderman said on Nov. 7. His prosecutors believe that the best case they could have against NXIVM would be about the women’s claims that they were branded against their will.

