‘The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Tried On Wedding Dresses In NYC — Did She Say Yes To The Dress?

Well it’s about time! ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe is finally trying on wedding dresses over two years after getting engaged to Shawn Booth. So did she pick out her fairytale gown? We’ve got the pics.

It looks like a Bachelorette wedding will be going down in 2018, as Kaitlyn Bristowe, 32, spent the day dress shopping at a NYC bridal boutique on Nov. 6. She shared several videos to her Instagram stories, showing herself in front of a row of stunning gowns. The reality star got engaged to Shawn Booth, 30, at the end of her 2015 season 11 run on the ABC hit and it looks like they’re finally going to make the move to becoming husband and wife soon! The Canadian beauty looking stunning in a white mini-dress with a deep plunging neckline as she panned around to show off the gowns around her and said “Okay, that is a wrap. I’m still in white. Now it’s off to a night to honor Steve Martin and Kermit the Frog.”

What? Wedding dress shopping AND honoring Kermit the Frog quite possibly sounds like the BEST DAY EVER! Her wedding dress designer pal Hayley Page was along for the shopping trip and shared a pic of Kaitlyn on her IG story with a black and white photo. Hey, who better to have go shopping for that perfect gown than someone who makes them for a living? Maybe they were getting ideas or Hayley was using her keen fashion eye to help Kaitlyn with the finer details of what to look for in a dress.

Kaitlyn wore her sexy white mini-dress to the NYC Drama League’s 34th Annual Benefit Gala which honored Steve Martin, 72,. After she got home from the big event, she crashed into bed and posted up one more IG story, saying “I tried on wedding dresses all day. Exciting stuff. Then I went to the night honoring Steve Martin, coolest thing ever! So much singing and dancing, met so many great people.” Sounds like perfection! Click here for more pics of Kaitlyn and Shawn.

At least she’s making progress, because back in Jan. of 2017 Kaitlyn revealed that she and Shawn — who live together in Nashville — were simply awful when it came to planning their nuptials. “[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” she, told People magazine. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store.” Well, wedding dress shopping is definitely a start in the right direction!

