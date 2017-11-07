Justin Bieber: Fans Swoon Over His Tight Shorts & Buff Chest As He Plays Soccer In Shirtless Pics

Justin Bieber was spotted on a college campus playing soccer completely shirtless. As a result, students — and fans of Twitter — freaked out over this rare treat.

Can a medical professional please check the blood circulation of Justin Bieber, 23? Because those shorts are tight. In new pics posted by TMZ, Justin Bieber can be seen playing soccer shirtless with some friends at UCLA and sporting his famous package underneath his shorts and — of course — Calvin Klein underwear (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS). While Justin was busy playing and calling plays, students gathered to watch the “What Do You Mean?” singer and get a view of his new torso tattoo… and, you know, his tight shorts and ripped chest probably. As a result, Twitter exploded with commentary about the battle of the bulge versus his shorts and this shirtless version of Justin. (See tweets below!)

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words… and about the same amount of thirsty tweets. Needless to say, the only person who might enjoy these shirtless pics more than Justin’s fans is none other than Selena Gomez, 25. We reported earlier how Selena wants Justin to repair his image in her family’s eye in order to prove to them all how much he’s matured since they first dated. Not only that, but Selena is reportedly happier with Justin right now than she was with The Weeknd, 27.

If Justin is indeed invited to Thanksgiving, he’s certainly going to have to make amends with Selena’s family — but as long as Selena is on his side, he should be fine. While you spend the next hour ogling that photo of Justin playing soccer, check out these pics of celebrities, including Justin, who got a tattoo of their significant other.

Imagine Justin Bieber fuckin came to ya campus and playing soccer shirtless my ass would never relate — J (@drugbiebers) November 8, 2017

Justin Bieber is shirtless playing soccer on our fields. Henlo boi — Franca Park (@francapark) November 8, 2017

Justin Bieber is here playing soccer SHIRTLESS like wow god is really trying to bless me today — Daisy (@ddaistt) November 8, 2017

Justin Bieber playing soccer shirtless on campus is causing a literal uproar — Becky Stepp (@beckayystepp) November 8, 2017

justin bieber is playing soccer shirtless at my school rn im dead — Claire Ko (@_clairify_) November 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you swoon over this shirtless, bulge-tastic photo of Justin playing soccer? Let us know in the comments below.