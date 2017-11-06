Mia Khalifa Goes Off On AJ Green For Punching Jalen Ramsey During NFL Game

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa just went off on Bengals player AJ Green after he put Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey in a chokehold and began punching him! Here’s why she defended Jalen!

In case you missed Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was one heated game! Jalen Ramsey, 23, gave Cincinnati wide receiver AJ Green, 29, a shove at the end of a play. AJ’s response? He grabbed Jalen from behind in a chokehold and threw him to the ground. But that wasn’t the end of it! AJ started punching him and in no time both teams were brawling! Soon after Mia Khalifa, 24, the hottest sports pundit around, took to Twitter to lay into AJ for attacking Jalen! Head here for tons more sex photos of Mia!

“Yo, f**k you, AJ Green,” she wrote. But that was hardly the end of it! “AJ Green sits when he pees. AJ Green loves Lena Dunham. AJ Green is a Hanzo Main. AJ Green doesn’t use an Oxford Comma. AJ Green eats the right Twix first. AJ Green dates girls that sell detox tea.” Wow! Catch some of those barby references? Clearly Mia has more of a bone to pick with AJ than the average NFL fan who witnessed a disturbing physical altercation on the field!

In case you didn’t know, Mia is a huge Florida State University Fan and that’s here Jalen played college ball! So clearly AJ got under Mia’s skin with that chokehold! Both AJ and Jalen were ejected and assessed personal fouls and the Jaguars won 23-7. But the real winner was definitely Mia! This girl is a naturally at sticking it to athletes when she doesn’t like how the game was played! We can’t wait for this gorgeous stunner‘s next rant!

YO FUCK YOU AJ GREEN — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) November 5, 2017

