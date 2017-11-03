Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Reggie Bush For Marrying Kim K Clone: Watch Kim’s Epic Reaction

Jennifer Lawrence needs her own talk show IMMEDIATELY. While filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on ‘Live’, JLaw interviewed her friend and obsession Kim Kardashian and immediately got to the important questions — like how she feels about Reggie Bush’s wife!

“Buckle down and get comfortable!” Jennifer Lawrence, 27, warned Kim Kardashian, 37, as she sat across her friend while hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. “My first question — do you think it’s a coincidence that Reggie Bush’s wife looks just like you? I don’t!” Cue the gasps and laughs! Yes, leave it to the Oscar-winner to just start laying into the reality star head on without warning. This is how JLaw rolls! Of course, Kim had the perfect response: a pointed laugh and the quip back at Jen, “I knew this was going to be fun!”

Obviously, this can’t be the first time that Kim has heard about this comparios to her ex’s wife, Lilit Avagyan. The Internet has been comparing the two for ages, — pretty much ever since they started dating in 2011. TBH, it was hard not to point it out. Kim and Reggie ended their three-year relationship in 2010, which was only a year before he got together with Lilit. And it’s not even that they just look similar — Kim and Lilit’s uncanny resemblance could come from the fact that they share an Armenian heritage! Regardless, it’s clear to Jen (and everyone else), that Reggie certainly has a type! Just check out the picture below for proof.

But the lookalikes don’t end with the two women. Reggie and Lilit have three children together, two-month-old Agyemang, Uriah, 2, and Briseis, 4, and people couldn’t keep themselves from pointing out how Briseis looks just like Kim and Kanye’s daughter North. Honestly, we can see the resemblance; check out this gallery to see comparisons of the two girls!

If you didn’t catch the incredible interview, you’re seriously missing out on some hilarious conversations because Jen DID. NOT. HOLD. BACK. Seriously, not only did she ask about Reggie’s lookalike wife, but she also brought up Selena Gomez‘s relationship with Justin Bieber, Kim’s public enemy Taylor Swift, and more! Watch the full interview in all of its glory in the video above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lilit looks like Kim? How do you think Jennifer did as a guest host? Let us know below!