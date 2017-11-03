Brad Bufanda Cause Of Death Revealed: Actor Jumped To His Death, Leaving Suicide Note

How ‘Veronica Mars’ star Brad Bufanda tragically died at 34 has now been revealed by the La County Medical Examiner. We have the exclusive details here.

The news of Brad Bufanda‘s suicide is absolutely shocking. At just 34 years old, Brad had a long, promising life ahead of him. The LA County Medical Examiner’s office gave HollywoodLife.com an exclusive statement about what ultimately caused his death: “Bradley Bufanda died on November 1st. His body was found on the street on the 300 block of South Fuller Ave in Los Angeles. It appeared that he jumped from the building. He did have a suicide note and according to the autopsy the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the entire body. He did not live at the residential condo building where he was found.”

The suicide note reportedly gave the name of his parents, along with a “thank you” to the people in his life, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to TMZ. Brad’s body was reportedly found on the sidewalk around 1:00am PT. Brad’s rep also confirmed that the actor passed away, and passed on a heartbreaking statement: “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed 2 movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Brad was best known for playing Felix Toombs on the beloved cult TV show Veronica Mars, as well as for the 2004 movie, A Cinderella Story. brad had not appeared in anything recently — he had spots on Malcolm In The Middle, Co-Ed Confidential, Boston Public, and Days of Our Lives in the past few years — but he was getting into acting again, filming the new movie Stan the Man when he died.

