Brad Bufanda Dead: ‘Veronica Mars’ Star Tragically Commits Suicide At 34

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Brad Bufanda, best known for his roles in ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘A Cinderella Story,’ committed suicide on Nov. 1. He was just 34 years old.

Brad Bufanda committed suicide on Wednesday, Nov. 1, a rep for the actor confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” his management said in a statement. “He was reviving his career having just completed 2 movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Law enforcement told TMZ that Brad reportedly jumped off a building in Los Angeles and a transient found his body on the sidewalk at around 1 a.m. Brad reportedly left a suicide note that gave the names of his parents with a “thank you” to the people in his life. Brad played Felix Toombs alongside Kristen Bell, 37, Jason Dohring, 35, and Ryan Hansen, 36, on Veronica Mars in seasons 1 and 2. He also co-starred with Hilary Duff, 30, and Chad Michael Murray, 36, in the 2004 movie A Cinderella Story. Before his untimely death, Brad made appearances on other shows like Malcolm In The Middle, Co-Ed Confidential, Boston Public, and Days of Our Lives. He was filming the movie Stan the Man when he died, according to IMDb. This is such a devastating tragedy. Brad will be so missed.

Brad experienced the massive Veronica Mars fanbase first-hand as an actor on the show. In a 2005 interview, Brad gushed about his co-stars. “That is one fun cast/crew,” he told MarsInvestigations.net. “Everyone’s really focused on the work. Everyone’s really dedicated. We all just want the show to look good.” The show was shockingly cancelled after season 3, but a movie was released in 2014 following a successful Kickstarter campaign. He also noted that the highlight of his career was working with Foxy Brown, 39, on MTV’s Duets. Brad had a YouTube channel titled EinsteinEnt. He had not posted a video since 2012.

The actor moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time film career after graduating high school in 2001. He loved to play basketball and was a fitness practitioner, according to his IMDb biography. He used to train up to 50 hours a week and was a high-level Sauna practitioner at one point.

