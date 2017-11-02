Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance Matt Baier Hit ‘Hard’ By Her Pregnancy: He’s Still In Love With Her

With Amber Portwood reportedly expecting a baby with new BF Andrew Glennon, there’s no chance of reconciling with ex Matt Baier. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s devastated by the pregnancy news.

It’s always hard to watch an ex move on, but for Matt Baier, 46, it’s extremely painful as former fiancée Amber Portwood, 27, is already allegedly expecting a baby with her new boyfriend! The Teen Mom OG star first brought Andrew Glennon, 33, to the VMAs in August as their debut public appearance, and now they’re reportedly going to be parents! That has Matt reeling, especially since the date for what would have been his wedding to Amber just came and went. “Matt has a lot of regret about their break-up, he feels like Amber is the one that got away. There’s still a part of him that was hoping they might eventually get back together, so this pregnancy news hit him hard,” a friend of Matt’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s happy for her but it would be a lie to say it hasn’t been a blow for him. They were supposed to be getting married this past month (Oct. 13) and instead she’s having a baby with another man. It’s rough,” our insider adds. What’s even more painful, Amber and Andrew met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with Matt! He was a lighting technician on the show and after Amber and Matt called off their engagement in April, he decided to hit her up. See pics of happier times with Amber and Matt here.

Matt and Amber had a turbulent three-year relationship and things ended for good in April when Amber — who has been sober for five years — found out her fiance had allegedly offered cast mate Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax to calm her nerves before taping a Teen Mom OG reunion special. The mom to eight-year-old daughter Leah said in an interview with Us Weekly a few months later that “It was pretty much the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she told the publication. “We’re not together now.”

It looks like we are going to see the last of Matt on Teen Mom OG as the new promo for season 7 seems to show him exiting her life. A placard promises “New Independence” before a short clip of Amber yelling, “I’m tired of being with someone who walks away. Get out,” as we see Matt leave towards a door. Her storyline for the season seems to be about her growth as a strong and single woman, even though we’d love to see more about how her romance with Andrew came to be. She seems so happy and in love with him, and now they’re reportedly starting a family!

