‘KUWTK’ Exclusive: Kim Shows BFF Jonathan What A Real Workout Looks Like

Is Kim Kardashian slacking off when it comes to working out? According to her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, she sure is! In this preview of the Sunday, November 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim decides to show Jonathan what one of her workouts is really like — and find out whether or not he can handle it. Now, to be fair, Jonathan admits that he’s not exactly in the best shape, but he’s still not impressed with how Kim handles her routine.

After Jonathan jokingly refers to Kim’s hikes around the neighborhood as “old lady” workouts, she takes him for a drive to her daily exercise spot. Jonathan is immediately hesitant to get out of the car and start walking up the hill that Kim points out, but he really doesn’t have a choice. The best part? Kim directs Jonathan from the comfort of her car as she drives alongside him. She can’t join him for the workout because she’s wearing heels, duh! Things get really interesting when it’s time for Jonathan to do lunges — but you’ll just have to watch the clip to see how that goes!

