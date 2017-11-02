Sarah Hyland Reveals ‘Modern Family’s Haley Dunphy Is Bisexual & Fans Are Thrilled

This is AWESOME. Sarah Hyland just confirmed that usually boy crazy Haley Dunphy is actually bisexual on ‘Modern Family’ — and longtime fans are TOTALLY here for it!

Sarah Hyland, 26, has confirmed that Haley Dunphy is bisexual after playing the Modern Family character for eight years. The actress made the exciting revelation on Twitter after fans started questioning Haley’s sexuality. For eight years Haley has only dated boys, including two on-again/off-again boyfriends, Dylan and Andy. However, when one fan asked her to confirm if Haley was “#OneOfUs”, Sarah was happy to confirm the news. “I don’t know what the writers would say? But I confirm,” Sarah wrote, re-tweeting one of the fans who was asking her online. How cool is that?

What we love most about this is that Sarah has been playing Haley as a bisexual on her own. Her suggesting that she’s not quite sure what the writers would say in response to the question makes it seem as if this is something she’s kept in mind for the character all along, with or without the writers on board. While the writers may not be chiming in on this, we can’t help but feel as if they would totally support Haley’s sexuality 100%. It is Modern Family, after all, which is best known for being one of the most sexually diverse shows on network television. Aside from their lead gay couple, they’ve also featured a transgender child on the show. Check out Sarah’s tweet below, as well as what her fans are saying on social. They’re clearly all very excited by the idea, and now we can’t wait to see if Modern Family explores Haley’s sexuality more on the show.

I don't know what the writers would say? But I confirm. https://t.co/KfRXMvCvl8 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 1, 2017

Sarah Hyland Just confirmed her character, Haley Dunphy is bisexual!!!! I’m so happy I could cry — evie (@mayorpaulines) November 2, 2017

sarah hyland supports a bisexual! haley dunphy i am hERE FOR THIS — يوستينا (@aishhadee) November 1, 2017

