Tyrese & The Rock Look Ready For Intense Throwdown Filming ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride

The family might be breaking up, but Universal has captured the crew in better times for their new ride ‘Fast & Furious – Supercharged’. This sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the epic ride shows The Rock and Tyrese working together, way before their feud exploded!

You can step inside your favorite movies when you travel down to Universal Studios Resort in Orlando for sure, and in Spring 2018, the team will debut one of their most ambitious attractions yet. ‘Fast & Furious – Supercharged’ will take fans of the mega franchise on a high-speed adventure along with all of their favorite stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Luke Evans and even Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson, who are now famously locked in nasty battle that now seems to have ended with Roman leaving the franchise for the 9th film.

But you would never know that the boys were brawling while watching them film together for the Universal attraction. In this first, sneak-peek look of the attraction, The Rock and Tyrese high-five as they prepare for battle against criminal mastermind Owen Shaw. They indeed look the brothers their characters are meant to be, ready to throw down to fight the good fight. Later, they both sing the praises of being part of the Fast and Furious family. “The Fast and the Furious has the best fans in the world,” Tyrese said, while The Rock said that this new experience is an “amazing thrill ride….they’re in for a hell of the ride and they’re gonna have fun.”

Oh, to say these two are singing a different tune would be an understatement. Tyrese decided to pick a fight with the former WWE champion after the release date for the ninth Fast & Furious movie was released on Oct. 4. Tyrese was – appropriately – furious that Fast9 was pushed back to 2020 due to the spin-off featuring Dwayne’s character, Luke Hobbs. “Congratulations…for making The Fast And The Furious franchise about YOU.” After that shade, Tyrese went on a twitter rant that dragged The Rock for being selfish!

The Rock’s response to all this? Well, he didn’t name his Furious co-star by named, but seemed to call Tyrese a “little crying puppy” in an Instagram post. Tyrese responded to this canine-shade by digging up a video that showed The Rock calling Tyrese’s 2015 album, Black Rose, a “huge piece of dog sh*t.” This was supposed to be a joke, a source close to The Rock EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, but now? The Rock thinks Tyrese is “embarrassing himself” by being so “petty.”

Supposedly, the whole reason behind this feud is that Tyrese is broke due to his nasty custody battle and hates that he’s going to have to wait longer to collect his next Fast & Furious paycheck. Well, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get paid at all because Tyrese pretty much quit the franchise, saying that either he goes or The Rock goes. Hopefully, someone can lend him some cash so he can go on this new Universal Studios ride. It looks really fun!

HollywoodLifers, are you hyped to ride ‘Fast & Furious — Supercharged’?