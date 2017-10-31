Teresa Giudice Slams ‘Immigrant B–ch’ Sofia Vergara After Awkward Photo Encounter

In case you haven’t heard, Teresa Giudice is not a fan of Sofia Vergara! The ‘RHONJ’ star went off on the actress during a panel discussion in CT on Oct. 29, where she called Sofia an ‘immigrant b–ch’ who she ‘can’t stand!’ Here’s why…

Teresa Giudice, 45, didn’t flip any tables when she went off on Sofia Vergara, 45, but she used her words, and then some! During a “Gettin’ Real With The Housewives” panel at Mohegan Sun, CT on Oct. 29, Teresa told a packed audience inside Cabaret Theatre, about an awful experience she had with the Modern Family actress. When asked about her best and worst celebrity encounters, Teresa was quick to tell a story about a time she and Sofia ran into each other on a red carpet. Teresa said that her Bravo publicist told her Sofia would be walking the red carpet and that they wanted her to take photos with the actress. And, when the two crossed paths, Teresa said Sofia overshadowed her and stepped in front of her, blocking her from the camera.

“She didn’t want to take a picture,” Teresa said while she demonstrated to the crowd what had happened, having Danielle Staub, 55, act as Sofia. “I didn’t even do anything [when it happened] … And, I’m so mad at myself, because I wanted to say, ‘B–ch, I don’t want to take a picture with you!'” Then, Teresa said that Sofia complained to her own publicist and asked, “Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?”, referencing Teresa.

“Sofia Vergara, I can’t stand her,” Teresa proclaimed to the audience. “I hate to say that, because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian; she has an accent; she has more of an accent than me; you would think she would be nice, you know, because she’s an immigrant, I’m just saying.” Yikes. [Watch the panel in part, below; courtesy of TMZ].

Wendy Williams, 53, sounded off about Teresa’s controversial comments and ended up siding with her during today’s “Hot Topics” segment on her show. “Listen, I love that Teresa was so honest with what she said,” Wendy told her audience. “Sofia, please don’t clap back. It is apparent that you watch the Jersey Housewives. So, Teresa, you’re a star in her house. Be very clear, even though [Sofia Vergara’s] the highest paid actress on TV, she still watches Housewives. If she didn’t, she wouldn’t have shaded Teresa.”

Wendy took her opinions further when she called out Sofia saying, “What, do you got a problem with Jersey?” The host then called Sofia’s alleged actions “catty” and left Teresa with this — “Teresa just know, one of the biggest stars in the world, knows exactly who you are! You can sleep well tonight, Teresa!”

Teresa has yet to speak out since her comments during the panel. And, Sofia has not addressed Teresa’s comments.

