Selena Gomez Believes Justin Bieber Is Her ‘Soulmate’ & They’re Destined To Be Together

Well that was quick! Within a week of reconnecting with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are OVER! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she believes the Biebs is her true soulmate.

Jelena fans that hung in there for years after Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, many splits are finally getting their dream come true in the former couple reuniting. While the two are supposedly just in the stages of reconnecting their friendship, they just haven’t been able to stay away from each other in the past week. Sel even broke up with her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, 27. That’s because Selena feels she and Justin were always destined to be together. “No matter what happens, and where life goes, Selena’s heart always ends up coming back to Justin. They truly do love each other deeply, but despite multiple tries they’ve never been able to make it work, and they’ve always ended up splitting,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena believes they’re destined to be together though, and that Justin is her soulmate, but they just met each other at too young an age to be able to make a go of it,” our insider continues. They were just teenagers when Jelena made things official way back in 2011. In the years since they worked hard to transition into being successful adult artists and are now two of the biggest singers on the planet! But it took a toll on their romance plans as it would for any young stars.

“They still have those deep intense feelings for each other — they don’t just dissolve because they split — so, inevitably they end up agreeing to try to give it just one more try,” our source continues. The two were photographed having breakfast at a vegan restaurant outside of LA on Oct. 29, the third time in a week that they have been spotted hanging out after not seeing each other for at least the past year and a half. See Jelena’s most couples goal moments in pics, here.

A second source tells us Selena has big hopes for the couple now that they’ve reconnected, especially after her dramatic kidney transplant over the summer. “Selena has always hoped that Justin would be the one she would marry. She has the biggest weakness for Justin, the first true love of her life. Selena’s health scare put her whole life into a new perspective and she has reevaluated having a family, getting married and everything else in her life,” our insider tells us. “She has always wanted everything out of life and now time is more precious than ever before. She is learning now to seize the day and take action on things. If she wants a happy ending with Justin, she needs to make it happen now.”

