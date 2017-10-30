‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Allegedly Has A Love Child With Ex-Bandmate

Here’s a plot twist ‘Stranger Things’ fans definitely did NOT see coming: Charlie Heaton is allegedly the father of a 3-year-old baby boy. Whoa!

Charlie Heaton, 23, allegedly has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Akiko Matsuura, reports The Sun. The baby boy, now three years old, is named Archie was born in May 2014, according to the report. At the time, Charlie and Akiko were still in a relationship and a band called Comanechi together. “Charlie became a dad when he was just 20. He met Akiko when he was just a teen and fell head over heels in love,” claims a source. The report also shows a sweet picture of Charlie holding an unidentified newborn on his naked chest as they both sleep soundly. “They’re no longer together but they have an amicable relationship for the boy’s sake.”

The news of Charlie’s alleged secret son comes just days after he missed the season two red carpet premiere of his hit show, Stranger Things. According to a report, Charlie was denied entry into the United States after he was allegedly busted with cocaine in an airport. Charlie is also rumored to be dating his co-star and on-screen love interest, Natalia Dyer, 20, though they’ve never actually confirmed their romance to the public. Charlie has gone silent on social media since allegedly being caught in possession of cocaine, while his rumored girlfriend, Natalia, has focused on promoting the new season of their show. It’s unclear whether or not Natalia was aware of Charlie’s alleged baby boy, Archie.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think about the claims that Charlie has a three year old son? Comment below, let us know!