Selena Gomez Wants To Record Song She Wrote With Justin Bieber When They Were Dating

Is Jelena about to come back from the dead – at least, in song? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that Selena Gomez has a song she wrote with Justin Bieber, and she’s convinced it could be the next big hit!

Hopefully Beliebers and Selenators have stopped freaking out over Selena Gomez, 25, hanging out with Justin Bieber, 23, because they’re about to have their minds blown – again. “Selena and Justin always talked about collaborating when they were together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and Selena even has about 3 or 4 song fragments stored on her iPad from when they would write together. There is one she really wants to develop and record, but The Weeknd would prefer her to just leave it in the past.”

Whoa – first off, there’s possibly an EP’s worth of Jelena songs? That’s incredible just by itself. As for The Weekend’s concerns over Selena dredging up her past life with Justin, the source tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s “kind of married to this one song and she feels like it could be an instant hit.” Hmm. On one hand, the song could help take Selena’s career to the next level. On the other, it would further link her to Justin. Decisions, decisions.

Of course, if The Weekend, 27, is really that worried about Selena not leaving things in the past, he could just offer to collaborate with her instead? After all, The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) is not just No. 1 in Sel’s heart: he’s on top of her list when it comes to potential collaborators! If there’s anything that might make Selena forget about those song fragments, it would be a shiny gold record from a chart-topping song with her boyfriend.

Though, it seems fans are thirsty for any more possible Justin-Selena songs – songs by Selena bout Justin, song by Justin about Selena, etc. In fact, fans completely went nuts on Oct. 25 when an unreleased Justin track, “Faithful,” hit the Internet. Some fans theorized that it was about Selena, a theory the song’s producer confirmed! “I’m not 100% sure [it’s about Selena,]” Timothy ‘BOS’ Bullock EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “but they were going through a tough time when he wrote it.” Huh. Hopefully, Jelena were in a better place when they wrote those 3 or 4 song fragments on Selena’s iPad.

