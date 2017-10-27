Teddy Geiger: 5 Things To Know About Singer/Songwriter Who Is Transitioning

Singer/songwriter Teddy Geiger is basking in the support of fans after confirming that they are transitioning. We’ve got 5 things to know about the talented artist born a man but becoming a woman.

Super talented singer/songwriter Teddy Geiger is transitioning to be a woman. They confirmed the big news on Oct. 27, when a fan asked why the “For You I Will” singer had been looking different lately on an Instagram post. The 29-year-old responded, “Okay…because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.” How courageous! We’ve got five things to know about Teddy and their transition.

1. Teddy got their big break opening for Hilary Duff‘s 2005 tour.

After getting national media attention on VH1’s In Search of the Partridge Family, they caught the attention of Hilary Duff, 30, who hired the singer as her opening act for her U.S. tour in 2005.

2. Teddy’s first single was a love song to their high school girlfriend.

Their debut single “For You I Will” from the 2006 album Underage Thinking was a romantic ballad that got nominated for “Best Love Song” in the 2006 Teen Choice Awards. Teddy wrote it about their first high school love back in Rochester, NY, Elizabeth Gallea. She is the heiress to a chain of successful floral and plant greenhouses.

3. Teddy has a significant musical connection to Shawn Mendes.

They wrote and produced the the 19-year-old singing sensation’s singles “Stiches,” Mercy,” “Treat You Better” and “Nothing Holding Me Back.” Those songs have all been total megahits, so Teddy has proven to be a real superstar in the studio. See pics of Teddy, here,

4. Teddy has also written and produced hits for One Direction.

They were behind the band’s 2014 tunes “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” and “Little Black Dress.” Teddy’s productions and compositions for other artists have sold 30 million units worldwide. Impressive!

5. Teddy’s is thrilled that their transitioning announcement has been met with so much positivity and love.

They posted an Instagram pic in bed smiling with the caption “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends.” Aww! Best of luck on your journey to your true self Teddy!

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Teddy for transitioning to become their true self?