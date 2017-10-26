The tension is real between Bobby and Asifa in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 27 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.’ Asifa brings up Bobby’s cheating, but he refuses to talk to her about it!

“He wants to do things that are wrong and never talk about it,” Shahs of Sunset star Asifa Mirza, 35, says to the rest of the cast about Bobby Panahi, 45, in this EXCLUSIVE clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. She wants to talk about his cheating, but he doesn’t want to face what’s sure to be a very intense conversation. But Asifa isn’t going to just stand by and let him get away with it. “There’s girls telling me he’s going up to them saying, ‘Hey, what’s your name? Where are you from? Can I get your number?'” she reveals to the group about what’s gone down at the gym.

All Asifa wants is for Bobby to hear her out when she wants to talk about their problems. “We’ve been talking about the same thing for 7 years,” Bobby says to her. He reminds her that she dated a guy from their gym while they were broken up. Asifa fires back, “You f**ked a girl out of that gym who’s an escort.” That’s when Bobby walks out the room!

“He’s giving her a reason to be jealous, but she also needs to control the way she acts,” fellow castmate Kailyn Lowry, 25, says in the clip. “Every action has a reaction, and I feel like they do it to each other. That’s why it’s a revolving door.” Javi Marroquin, 24, adds, “Don’t act like you’re all just perfect.” BURN!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 9 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

