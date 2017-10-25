Tamar Braxton & Vince Herbert’s Bitter Custody War Begins: She Demands Their Son Stays With Her

It’s war! Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert are divorcing after nine years of marriage and the singer wants to make sure she gets sole custody of their son Logan. We’ve got the details.

Things could get ugly in Tamar Braxton‘s divorce from manager hubby Vince Herbert, 44. The 40-year-old singer filed legal docs on Oct. 24 and she wants sole physical custody of the couple’s only child, four-year-old son Logan. The mama-bear has always made her feelings known how much her little cub means to her, as back on his June 6 birthday, she shared a photo collage of her son on Instagram and captioned it “He’s my best friend…and I love him so much.” What’s crazy is how little Logan is a mini-me of his dad, as he looks EXACTLY like Vince.

TMZ has obtained the divorce paperwork and not only does Tamar want her son with her full-time, she also requested that the judge put the kibosh on Vince seeking any kind of spousal support from the reality star. She is conceding that their Calabasas mansion is community property, and Vince has just recently moved out. Also, the site reports the pair never had a prenup in place. Yikes! Tamar was the breadwinner in this relationship so that could hurt her. The filing comes just a month shy of what would have been the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary. See pics of Tamar and Vince in happier times, here.

Tamar and Vince have had a “roller coaster” relationship ever since they were involved in a domestic dispute in August 2016. Just hours after their divorce news broke, the season five trailer for their WeTV reality show just so happened to coincidentally drop and it’s all about how she’s contemplating a split from her manager husband! “I want to be the CEO of my own life” she tells a friend and is seen envisioning life inside an empty apartment. At the very end she says “I’m not willing to live like how I’ve been living,” and takes off her wedding ring, leaving it on a kitchen countertop. Ooh, foreshadowing! It looks like we’re going to watch the breakdown of their marriage throughout what will likely be the final season of their reality show.

