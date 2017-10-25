Is Kate Upton Refusing To Sleep With Justin Verlander Until The World Series Is Over?

Justin Verlander may be striking out in more ways than one. As the Houston Astros pitcher tries to win the World Series, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s not ‘scoring’ with his hot fiancée, Kate Upton!

If it seems Justin Verlander, 34, has a little more energy (or pent-up frustration) during the World Series, there’s a reason for that. “No sex on game day is the rule in the Verlander home,” a source close to Kate Upton, 25, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Before Houston Astros fans start to accuse Kate of treating her man wrong, the source says that this is not her decision! “This is Justin’s philosophy. Kate would never refuse sex with her man Justin. She loves him and they have explosive chemistry together.”

“However,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “Justin is a total professional and one of the best in the game. So, everything he does is in preparation for performing at his best on the field. Justin has a strict diet, is on a tight training routine and part of his game day prep is no sex within 24 hours of any pitching start.” Hopefully, Kate and Justin got one last minute session in. He’s about to make his 2017 World Series debut in Game 2. Justin didn’t pitch during the Astros’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opening contest, so maybe him going celibate will give the Astros the edge they need. “As long as he is not distracted with Kate’s sweet love, his energy and mental focus is completely dedicated to pitching and playing baseball at his peak.”

“He feels the rule is part superstition and part science,” the source said, emphasizing how these two won’t get it on until the Fall Classic is over. “The last time Kate was feeling affectionate and Justin allowed her to bend the rules, the results were disastrous and Justin gave up a home run the next day. So for the World Series you can bet they will play by the rules!”

Kate confirmed this self-imposed abstinence while appearing on Watch What Happens Live in Feb. 2017. “There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none,” she said, according to the New York Post. “What I’ve [also] just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. What a buzzkill for me!” No kidding! Yet, this might be Justin’s last shot at taking home a championship ring. Though he’s playing the best ball of his life, at 34-years-old, he’s no longer a rookie. It seems that he’s focused on winning the big game, even at the expense of his love life.

Aww. It seems that until the MLB champions are over, Kate will have to use all that extra energy to cheer her fiancé on. Wow. Imagine the celebration these two are going to have once it’s all said and done?

Do you think it’s smart that Justin keeps his eye on the ball and not on Kate, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think this superstition is silly?