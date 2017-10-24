‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Files For Divorce After Tearful Breakdown — ‘He’s The Best Man’

‘The Real’ host, Jeannie Mai filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years after emotionally breaking her silence about the sad situation on an episode of the show. See the tearful video here.

How sad! The Real host Jeannie Mai, 38, officially filed for divorce from husband, Freddy Harteis, on Oct. 23 and tearfully opened up about the difficult situation on the show just days after initial reports surfaced. “To this day, I mean it honestly, he’s the best man I know,” she said to her co-hosts and audience while trying to control her emotions. ” I married him because he’s like my dad. He’s very loyal, he’s very compassionate, so funny, an awesome guy and in our 13 years of being together there was never any lies, no betrayal, no cheating, nothing.” Jeannie’s co-hosts offered their support while she made her public announcement and even attempted to make a joke about taking Freddy’s side to cheer her up. See some of the best photos of Jeannie and Mai during their marriage here.

The couple got married in 2007 after a couple years of dating and they had no children. Jeannie is asking the court to refuse Freddy of any right to spousal support but wants the ability to request support herself, according to The Blast. The reason given for the divorce is irreconcilable differences, but after Jeannie’s public words about the matter, it appears they are parting on good terms and continue to have respect for each other.

Jeannie became a co-host of The Real in 2013 along with Tamera Mowry, 39, Loni Love, 46, Adrienne Bailon, 34, and former co-host Tamar Braxton, 40. Freddy became the host of the hunting show, Hollywood Hunter in 2011. We are wishing the best to Jeannie and Freddy at this challenging time.

