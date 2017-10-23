La La Anthony Is Living Her Best Life Without Carmelo On Mom’s Weekend With Ciara

Family first! La La Anthony met up with Ciara for the cutest get-together with their kids on Oct. 22. She surely isn’t letting Carmelo get in the way of having a good time and being a great mom!

La La Anthony, 38, isn’t letting anything stop her from spending some quality time with her son, Kiyan Anthony, 10. On Oct. 23, the pair met up with bestie Ciara, 31, and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 3, to support the Seattle Seahawks at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The day was completely focused on family, with them all being there to support Ciara’s husband and Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson, 28. The mom and son duos were decked out in football jerseys, pronouncing their team alliance, and we can’t get over how cute they all look!

While this family occasion is certifiably adorable, there were some key players missing from the occasion. Ciara and Russell’s 6-month-old daughter Sienna Princess wasn’t in attendance, but more notably, La La’s ex, Carmelo Anthony, 33, was nowhere to be seen. This isn’t surprising since the couple have been separated for months, but it’s still a little sad to see him missing out on some family fun. Of course, it also doesn’t help that Melo has left NYC in order to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder – although, this change of location might eventually bring the exes closer together. As we HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Carmelo is hoping that he and La La can use this opportunity as a fresh start. The past year has just been full of stress and heartbreak. Carmelo wants to get his marriage back on track more than anything. He believes that a change of scenery, a new home, a different team and a fresh set of friends could be the perfect remedy, and a way to draw a line under their issues once and for all.” See pictures of the couple here!

Even though the basketball player wasn’t around for Sunday’s football game, the Power actress isn’t letting his absence stop her from fulfilling her mom duties and living her best life. In a June appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, La La claimed that she and Carmelo are both committed to being great parents to Kiyan. We’re so happy to see that she’s kept that promise and won’t miss an opportunity to bond with her son.

