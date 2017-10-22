Tottenham Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Liverpool needs to rally and begin a climb towards the top of the Premier League table. The Reds take on the Spurs when they meet Tottenham in Wembley. The game kicks off at 10:00 AM ET, so find out how to watch.

Tottenham Hotspur finish the prior Premier League season in second place, falling short of dethroning Chelsea from the top of the table. After two months of the 2017-18 season, the Spurs remain a contender, but they’re lagging behind Manchester United and Manchester City. Similarly, Liverpool is further down the table than what manager Jurgen Klopp, 50, would want. Both teams are coming off good showings in the Champions League, so who will keep the momentum going? Liverpool goes head-to-head against Tottenham in the middle of Wembley Stadium on Oct. 22, so tune in to see what happens.

Liverpool is beaming, after demolishing Nogometni Klub Maribo in a 7-0 blowout. This annihilation of the Slovenian team allowed Liverpool to ascend to the top of Group E. Though they’re tied with FC Spartak Moscow in points, the goal differential is in the Reds’ favor. Considering they drew against Sevilla and Spartak, Liverpool desperately needed this win. Here’s hoping they bring the firepower to this match with Tottenham. Liverpool has been firing blanks over the last two EPL matches, drawing against Man United and Newscastle. Their last domestic win came nearly a month ago, against Leicester City on Sept. 23.

While Tottenham didn’t win their last Champions League match, they should be proud that they played the reigning champs, Real Madrid, to a 1-1 draw. Being able to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, to just one goal (a 43rd minute penalty shot, per ESPN FC) is a huge accomplishment. Harry Kane, 24, and crew better up their game, though. If they want to win the Premiership, they can’t settle for a draw against Liverpool.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?