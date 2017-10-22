Kylie Jenner: How She’s Coping With Morning Sickness, Crazy Cravings & More Curves Than Ever

Kylie Jenner may be the baby of the Kardashian-Jenner family, but now she’s got her own baby to worry about. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Ky is coping with all the pregnancy symptoms.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly carrying beau Travis Scott’s baby — her very first child. And while she’s going through her first pregnancy, she’s dealing with all the same symptoms other ladies go through when they have a bun in the oven. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is learning to cope with morning sickness, some ridiculous food cravings and her ever-changing bod. A source tells us this young celebrity mom is handling it all like a champ. Of course, she has the thoughts of her growing baby to get her through the rough parts. Click here to see pics of Kylie and reportedly pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian‘s pre-baby bodies.

“Kylie is just all about the baby right now — it’s literally all she can think and talk about,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So far she’s not really suffered any bad pregnancy side effects. She had some mild morning sickness, but that seems to have totally passed now. Kylie is getting some crazy food cravings though, and she’s giving in to them all. She figures this is the one time in life when she doesn’t need to worry about her weight, so she’s indulging in every thing she wants. Kylie is super excited that she’s having a little girl, as there are so many cute outfits and accessories out there that she can dress her up in. One thing’s for sure, Kylie’s daughter is definitely going to be the best dressed, girliest little girl out there!”

The lip kit mogul has reportedly already splurged on tons of clothes and goodies for her unborn child. She’s especially loving doing some online shopping for high-end duds for her and Travis’ little girl. And an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Travis is all about tricking out the nursery!

