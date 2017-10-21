Gucci Mane’s Brother Devastated After He & Their Mother ‘Weren’t Invited’ To His Wedding

Not everyone could go to ‘The Mane Event,’ but this is shocking. Gucci Mane didn’t invite his mother and youngest brother to his wedding! While his baby bro says he’s ‘happy’ for Guwop, his family still feels heartbroken.

It was expected that some people were going to be left off the guest list of the wedding between Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, but to hear that Gucci didn’t invite his youngest brother Nate and their mother? That’s cold. “He didn’t let me go to the wedding but I’m happy for him,” Nate said while speaking with TMZ, claiming the trap music pioneer forgot to send them an invitation. “He went through Hell to get to Paradise, where he’s at now. But…me and my Mom [Vicky Jean Davis] didn’t go. We’re still reflecting on it.”

This all-too-clear diss still stings for Nate and his mother, especially since Gucci (born Radric Delantic Davis) had his other brother, Duke, as his best man. Ouch. “That’s another chapter we have to close in our lives,” Nate said, adding that while he did feel bad he wasn’t invited, he was still processing the pain of being “ghosted” by his own brother. Nate ultimately said that Gucci at least should have invited his mom. “The best way, the best approach—at least have your mother there,” “If a man cannot care for his mother, how can he care for you.” Huh. That seemed to be a subtle warning to Gucci’s new wife, Keyshia. Interesting.

Gucci clearly spelled out that there was a rift between him and his family in his 2016 track, “1st Day Out Tha Feds.” In it, Guwop raps “Is it karma coming back to me / so much drama / my own mama turned her back on me / and that’s my mama.” If this lyric is truth, then it seems Gucci feels his mother fired the first shot in this feud. Bummer.

This wasn’t the only bit of family drama surrounding “The Mane Event.” While Gucci’s baby bro was asking why he and their mom didn’t get on a guest list, rapper Khia accused Keyshia of allegedly abandoning her three secret children in Jamaica. On top of that outrageous accusation, a woman named Tanya Dazzle said she was Keyshia’s long-lost sister and she wasn’t invited to the wedding, either. So much drama. Keyshia had to go online and shut down these haters, reminding everyone that she doesn’t have a sister (“I’M THE ONLY GIRL! I HAVE 3 BROTHERS & ONE IS DEAD”) and that doesn’t have a second family in Jamrock.

What do you think about Gucci allegedly not inviting his brother and mother, HollywoodLifers?