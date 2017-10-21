Blac Chyna’s Mom Busted For Revenge Porn — Same Crime Chyna Is Suing Rob K Over

Oh no! It appears Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni is being charged with harassment/revenge porn. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s the same exact same thing Chyna is suing her ex Rob Kardashian over in recent weeks.

Black Chyna‘s, 28, mother Tokyo Toni, 44, is in hot water! The famous mama has been charged with harassment/revenge porn, according to The Blast. On Friday, Oct. 20, a warrant was issued for Toni’s (real name: Shalana Hunter) arrest. She was also charged with 2 counts of stalking. According to the Maryland filing, these charges are the result of a number of incidents that occurred in recent weeks. She could face up to 2 years in prison if convicted. No further details have been provided. Head here for images of Chyna.

Does this particular charge sound familiar? It should! It’s precisely the same thing that Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian, 30, over! She’s seeking compensation for “significant damages” after Rob accused her of drug abuse and his decided to share loads of x-rated photos of her. But the lawsuits don’t end there.

Chyna is suing the Kardashian family as well! She is claiming that famous clan cost her another season of her reality show Rob & Chyna. She feels that the likes of Kris Jenner, 61, made sure a second season was killed after and she Rob parted ways, ultimately costing her thousands of dollars. On top of all that, she is ruing Rob for battery as well. The only Kardashian son is also claiming his ex got physical with him at one point. Needless to say, there is a flurry of legal disputes surrounding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars. Tokyo Toni is due in court on Dec. 22.

