‘Hell’s Kitchen: All-Stars’ Preview: Watch Gordon Ramsay Embarrass Josh In Front Of Paige VanZant

Gordon Ramsay gets tough on Josh in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 20 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars.’ To teach Josh a lesson, Gordon humiliates him in front of Paige VanZant.

Josh is depending on his stopwatch to time his risotto, and Gordon Ramsay, 50, is NOT having it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 20 episode. Chef Ramsay yells a number of expletives at Josh when he continues to take his sweet time. He also makes Josh take off the watch and throws it into the pizza oven! Josh has also wasted time on making too much risotto. As a result, Gordon makes Josh sit down and eat the leftover risotto with special guest star Paige VanZant, 23.

While that may seem like a dream, it’s super embarrassing for Josh. “This is what humiliation looks like,” Josh says to Paige as he grabs another spoonful of risotto. He starts to get a little flirty with Paige, but Josh’s fun time quickly ends when Gordon tells him to move it! Even the Paige knows Josh is in for it after this. “Aw, poor guy!” she says.

The synopsis for the Oct. 20 episode of Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars reads: “The remaining chefs must face- off in a ‘game of chance’ to divvy up their ingredients and create their own unique dishes. During this challenge, each chef has 45 minutes to create a dish, combining a protein of their choice with all the ingredients selected from the game of chance. After Chef Ramsay judges each dish, the winners are chosen and rewarded with a private jet whisking them away for an exclusive stay at the Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara, California. The losing team is stuck sorting through trash and dining on a nasty fish sandwich. During dinner service, the contestants are determined to impress Chef Ramsay and the VIP Guests.”

Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

