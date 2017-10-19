Wendy Williams Allegedly Fired ‘Disloyal’ Staffers Who Leaked Cheating Husband Story

Wendy Williams reportedly went on a tear at her talk show after finding out staffers allegedly leaked the story about her husband cheating! Here’s how it went down.

Wendy Williams, 53, is reportedly embroiled in yet another new feud. This time, it’s not with another celebrity, but supposedly some of the people closest to her: her staff at The Wendy Williams Show! Wendy allegedly found out that some of her employees, including a few high-powered staffers like producers, allegedly fabricated and leaked the story about her husband’s supposed cheating scandal. Whoa! She was not about to let that slide, and allegedly fired the culprits, according to theJasmineBRAND.com.”

“Wendy found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff,” a source told the site. “She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake, but it showed how disloyal they were to her. She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers. Look, Wendy trusts her husband. She knows that women want him, especially more now than ever. She’s not letting any of this get to her.”

This is major! Rumors swirled in September that Wendy’s husband/manager, Kevin Hunter, was allegedly cheating on her with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. Not only had he reportedly stepped out on Wendy, but his alleged relationship with the 32-year-old woman was longterm! “The story was 100% made up and Wendy knows the woman. It’s not true at all,” the source said. Even worse, the story leaked in the midst of Wendy’s series of slams against Kevin Hart for cheating on wife Eniko Parrish!

There’s no word on why Wendy’s employees would do her dirty like this! Not cool! Wendy put on a brave face for her talk show when addressing the rumors, saying she was standing by Kevin. But, as HollywoodLife.com previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, she was furious behind the scenes.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Wendy’s rep and The Wendy Williams Show for comment.

