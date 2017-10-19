Scottie Pippen Still Fears Larsa Will Go Back To Rapper Future After Reconciling

Scottie Pippen has fears about wife Larsa reconciling with rapper Future and thinks it could ultimately lead her to leave him. Find out more details about his trust issues here.

After filing for divorce a year ago, former pro basketball player Scottie Pippen, 52, is in a good place again with wife Larsa Pippen, 43, but he fears that her former love, Future, 33, will come back and cause them to break up. “Things with Larsa and Scottie are in a good place right now,” a source close to Larsa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s very happy that he agreed to move to LA with her. Almost all her close friends live in LA, it’s where she’d rather be. She’s much happier here which has made things easier for Scottie. It’s not all a bed of roses though, they still have their issues mostly around trust. Scottie‘s still extremely jealous when it comes to Future. He and Larsa aren’t in contact right now but Scottie worries that Future could swoop back in.” See some of Scottie and Larsa’s best moments here.

Future and Larsa reportedly had a steamy romance in the midst of all the drama between her and Scottie and the rapper pulled out all the stops to get her attention. Now that Scottie and his lady love are reportedly working things out, there may be no room for even a friendship with Future and we can’t say we blame Scottie for wanting to try his best with Larsa and their four children.

The couple has had a seemingly long battle since their separation, so it’s good to know that things may finally back on track. They first married in 1997 and with the children involved, it definitely hasn’t been easy getting through the rough times. We wish them all the best and hope they come to a solution that works best for all parties involved!

