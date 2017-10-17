Sasha Pieterse Lost 37 Lbs. Throughout Her Journey On ‘DWTS’ — See Before & After Pics

At the beginning of this season of ‘DWTS,’ Sasha Pieterse revealed she had gained 70 lbs. over the past two years due to a hormone condition. Tonight she shared the big news that she’d lost over half that through her hard work on the show! See her transformation here.

Sasha Pieterse, 21, may be out of the game, but she’s leaving with some great memories and feeling better than she has in a long time. Tonight, Oct. 16, the Pretty Little Liars star performed her last number — a Little Mermaid-themed rumba — with partner Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars. Though Sasha was the one to be eliminated at the conclusion of Disney Night, she achieved something amazing during her time on the show. The star, who had gained 70 lbs. over the last two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, revealed she has dropped over half that since the show started.

“We’re halfway through the competition and I’ve lost 37 lbs. It really is magical,” Sasha said ahead of her performance tonight. “I’m feeling like me again,” the star previously told viewers, after sharing she had lost 15 lbs. as of September. “It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.” Click here to see pics of Dancing with the Stars contestants with health conditions.

Sasha wasn’t sure about her odds going into tonight’s performances. “Right now we’re kind of in the middle of the pack. It really scares me because everyone is so good,” she said in a video package during rehearsals. Though she and Gleb definitely danced their hearts out (and got rave reviews from the judges!) it wasn’t enough to save her. But this experience has clearly already changed Sasha for the better. We hope she keeps on dancing, even without the stars!

