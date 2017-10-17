How awful! Malala Yousafzai started her week at Oxford University in skinny jeans and a pair of heeled boots and some people are bashing her for it. Read the upsetting comments here.

Nobel Peace prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, 20, started her education comfortably at Oxford University in a pair of fitted jeans, heeled ankle boots, and a jacket, but internet trolls are criticizing her for wearing clothing that is different from her usual Muslim approved attire of a shalwar kameeze . SEE THE PIC OF MALALA IN JEANS AND BOOTS HERE. Although the young Pakistani student still had her duppata on her head, many people were not pleased with her new look and some newspapers in her home country even compared her outfit to an earthquake. See more photos of Malala here.

Some messages targeted to Malala on social media proved to be harsh with one from Pakistani media that even suggested her clothing was the reason she was shot in the head during a murder atempt by the Taliban in 2012. The haters for the young woman, who has been open about her hopes to be Prime Minister for her country someday, were met with an equal amount of supporters who suggested that there was nothing wrong with her clothing of choice.

The inspirational role model was accepted at prestigious Oxford in Aug. 2017 and has been studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Her life in the spotlight has been going on for years since she’s served as a true activist for women getting an education. She has been able to put her story out there in the 2015 documentary, He Named Me Malala and her own best-selling memoir, I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and was Shot by the Taliban, which was published in 2013.

Malala wearing jeans and a shirt in Oxford has started another debate. Pious pakistanis were expecting burqah from her. — Ibrar (@IbrarIbrahim) October 14, 2017

Pakistani newspaper places pic of Malala wearing jeans next to a report of an earthquake in (her hometown) Swat pic.twitter.com/BfChGFzU1H — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) October 17, 2017

Malala your jeans is much more better than a suicide jacket. We love you. You are our pride. — Malak Salman Shahzad (@ANPGermany) October 17, 2017

@Malala wear your skinny jeans. It's cold. Have Fun. Don't let anyone intimidate you. Block those #trolls – Enjoy your time at #Oxford — Bupe Lukundo Ngoy (@BupeNgoy) October 17, 2017

