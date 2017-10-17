Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding Dress: Gucci Mane’s Fiancee Stuns In Plunging, Beaded Gown

For not having a dress just one week before the biggest day of her life, Keyshia Ka’oir stunned in a white, beaded down during her Oct. 17 nuptials to Gucci Mane! Get all of the lavish details about her wedding dress!

Just one week before her wedding with Gucci Mane, 37, Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, said she didn’t even have a dress. The beauty and fitness entrepreneur revealed the big news on The Real, where she said that she was helping to design the dress with the official designer, who remained nameless. At the time she even said that she had not “seen it, touched, [or] it felt it.” However, it’s evident that she and her designer pulled off a near miracle, because she looked radiant in an accented, white gown with incredible bead work on her wedding day, Oct. 17! WATCH GUCCI AND KEYSHIA’S WEDDING HERE!

Keyshia’s long-sleeve dress hugged her amazing curves and tiny waist. She was covered from her shoulders to her toes in silver, detailed beads. Before the world saw her gorgeous gown, Keyshia teased it in three words — “Over-the-top!” And, she did not lie! Keyshia gave us a first look at her wedding gown on Instagram, ahead of her BET wedding special with Gucci. We can’t wait to see the rest of her look!

Ahead of her highly anticipated wedding, Keyshia said that she wanted a “royal wedding, all white with diamonds and crystals,” and, that’s exactly what she got. We can’t even imagine the price tag of Keyshia and Gucci’s lavish wedding; then again, it’s not like it matters. In a preview for the special, Gucci told Keyshia, “No budget, don’t ever say the word budget no more.” So, what Keyshia wants, Keyshia gets!

Gucci and Keyshia were together for six years before he popped the question, court side at an Atlanta Hawks game in late Nov. 2016. When the kiss cam popped up on the jumbo-tron, Gucci got down on one knee, where he slipped a massive, 25-karat diamond ring — estimated at $500,000 — on Keyshia’s finger.

And, if you thought this was the end of Gucci and Keyshia’s TV time, then you were mistaken. Tonight’s special is just one of 10 episodes of their wedding chronicles, which will air on BET. Don’t miss Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, every Tuesday at 10 PM ET!

