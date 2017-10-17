Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding: Photos From The Lavish Ceremony

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding was straight out of a fairytale! The pair, who tied the knot in Miami, treated their guests to all-white decor, crystal-everything, and a promised ‘over-the-top’ experience! See the photos!

Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, may have a long list of wedding inquiries after they tied the knot during their LIVE BET broadcast on Oct. 17. Why? — Well, their wedding, which cost $1.7 million, was one of the most extravagant events we’ve ever seen! Keyshia stunned in a white, open-back, plunging gown, with intricate beading. Gucci matched her in all white, as did their guests per request].

The Atlanta-based rapper and the beauty-fitness entrepreneurs tied the knot in an “over-the-top” ceremony in Miami at the Four Seasons hotel. The venue was covered in all-white decor They were surrounded by their friends and family, and you most likely recognized a few faces. Sean “Diddy” Combs, Big Sean and more stars were in attendance for the lavish ceremony. Click here for the full list of celeb guests.

Gucci and Keyshia were together for six years before becoming engaged in nov. 2016. He popped the question right in the midst of an Atlanta Hawks game, where he slipped a 25-karat diamond ring on her finger. But, when you’re Gucci, there’s no money limit, especially when it comes to pleasing your bride. Just before he bought them his and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths, the pair spent 50k on their wedding invitations, alone! In a preview for tonight’s special, Gucci told Keyshia that he didn’t want to hear her say the word “budget.” Who knew Gucci was such a prince charming?

Tonight’s special is just one of 10 episodes of their wedding chronicles, that will air on BET. The 10-part special will follow the twists and turns of the star couple as they plan for their wedding day and struggle to blend their families, all while running their individual empires. Don’t miss Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oIr: The Mane Event, every Tuesday at 10 PM ET!

