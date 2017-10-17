Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding: He Tears Up At The Alter & It’s The Sweetest Thing

You may want to grab a tissue for this one! There wasn’t a dry eye in the Miami venue that Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir married in on Oct. 17! When she walked down the aisle, Gucci couldn’t contain his tears! Get the adorable details!

Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, had us in tears when they pledged their love for each other at the alter on Oct. 17! And, we weren’t the only ones tearing up; when Keyshia walked down the aisle and Gucci saw her for the first time, he couldn’t contain his emotions! The rapper clearly teared up as he couldn’t take his eyes off his stunning bride.

Keyshia looked beautiful in a white curve-hugging, beaded gown. Gucci matched her in all-white, as did their guests [by request]. And, the venue was an all-white affair as well; white decor covered the Four Seasons in Miami, as well as lavish crystals, just like Keyshia wanted! And, the ceremony was a star studded event, with the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, all in attendance!

Bruh seeing @gucci1017 this teary eyed knowing he’s about to marry the love of his life makes a real nigga teary eyed! #TheManeEvent pic.twitter.com/pRQFpotmMC — R. Barragan (@_kid_rich) October 18, 2017

Before their “I dos” Gucci and Keyshia swapped pre-wedding presents during their rehearsal dinner on Oct. 16. She gifted him with a diamond chain, which spelled his last name [Davis], as well as a diamond bowtie. And, to celebrate her own name change, she bought herself the same “Davis” chain. Then, it was his turn — he showed of his and hers matching 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths! The two posed in front of the luxury cars in their matching red rehearsal attire.

Gucci and Keyshia were together for seven years before they tied the knot; one of which they spent as an engaged couple. The Atlanta-based rapper proposed to his beauty-fitness entrepreneur beauty in Nov. 2016. He got down on one knee and shockingly didn’t fall over with the massive 25-karat diamond he had in his hand. The rock has been estimated at a jaw-dropping $500,000.

Ever since Gucci was released from prison in May 2016, he and his fiancee [now wife] have been inseparable. Gucci, who was arrested in Sept. 2013, was released from an Indiana federal penitentiary after serving three years for federal drug and gun charges. Upon his release, Keyshia has been credited for getting him on the healthy track. “He’s was willing to change his life,” she said on ESSENCE Now. “He wanted to be healthy. He wanted to just, you know, live a happier, easier life. And of course I was in the background to make sure he did it.”

Tonight’s special was just one of 10 episodes of their wedding chronicles, that will air on BET. Don’t miss Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, every Tuesday at 10 PM ET!

