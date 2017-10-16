After former Pussycat Doll, Kaya Jones claimed the group was a ‘prostitution ring,’ founder, Robin Antin is slamming her ‘disgusting allegations.’ Antin says Jones is telling ‘ridiculous lies.’

Robin Antin, founder of the Pussycat Dolls, isn’t keeping quiet about former member, Kaya Jones’ sexual abuse claims. Antin responded to the allegations, where she blasted Jones. Antin called the claims “disgusting ridiculous lies,” when she spoke to The Blast, adding that Jones is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.” The site also reports that a legal letter is being drafted on the group’s behalf to fight Jones’ claims. Antin tells the site, she was shocked over Jones’ claims, because she said Jones was just on a trial and never an official member of the Pussycat Dolls. Antin went on to claim that Jones — who was with the group from 2003-2005 — was just one of the many girls who auditioned for the group through the years. However, she never became a permanent member.

Antin also addressed the fact that Jones brought up Simone Battle‘s suicide. In her tweets, Jones mentioned a “den mother from hell,” who fans believe Jones was referring to Antin. Jones said, “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.” Fans immediately alleged that Jones was referring to G.R.L. singer, Simone Battle, who committed suicide in Sept. 2014. So, Antin said the fact that Jones brought up Battle’s suicide was a “nasty” move. To mention a suicide in such a brazen way not only scars the family, but the millions of people that loved and cared for Simone,” Antin said, [via The Blast].

And, Antin wasn’t the only one who spoke out against Jones and her claims. Asia Nitollano, who was in the Pussycat Dolls in 2007, took to Twitter to slam the allegations. “Who is Kaya Jones? Lol She was not apart of The Pussycat Dolls the recording group so I do not know her,” Nitollano wrote. “If she was in the Vegas show then I know nothing about that nor have I ever heard such a thing.”

Nitollano continued: “Judging from google she looks like she just wants her 15min of fame. (Side note… it says she’s a Trump supporter… but yet she’s Canadian, which means her vote doesn’t count!!!! ) Same with this comment about The Pussycat Dolls; she wasn’t in the group so her opinion doesn’t count!!!!”

As you may know, over the weekend, Jones took to Twitter, where she claimed that the group members were victims of alleged sexual and mental abuse, which involved drugs. Jones tweeted, “Robin [Antin] & the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact!” And, that’s when things escalated.

Former member, Carmit Bachar [from 2003-2008], sent out a cryptic tweet just hours after Jones’ rant. “#Friday13th really brought out the crazies…” Bachar tweeted. However, she did not mention any names.

Also on Friday the 13th, former member, Melody Thornton tweeted, “It was a smart move! A Dick move but a smart one.” She too did not mention any names.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to a rep for Robin Antin as well as the Pussycat dolls.

