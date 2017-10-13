‘Once Upon A Time’: Emma Returns & Reveals She’s Pregnant — Is The Baby Hook’s?

Emma Swan returned to ‘Once Upon A Time’ for her swan song during the Oct. 13 episode. So, how did the show decide to send our beloved savior off? With a bun in the oven!

Emma’s pregnant! She told Henry this after returning to Once Upon A Time for her final episode ever! But while she seemed super happy about the new development in her life, as did Henry, Hook said he had some sort of unfinished business to attend to. And then he ran off… to try and save his CLONE (Seattle police detective Rogers) — or something like that. Is the baby Hook’s or his clone’s? Well, we think it’s safe to say Emma’s baby is Hook’s (the real one), because they ended up leaving the Wish Realm together, while Hook’s clone stayed back with Henry to keep an eye over him, while he continued his journey with Cinderella.

Once Upon A Time season 7 is a total reset for the show. Lana Parilla (Regina), Colin O’Donoghue (Hook), and Robert Carlyle (Rumple) are the only returning cast members from previous seasons. The show has added an adult Henry, played by Andrew J. West, a new Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), and more. Jennifer Morrison announced she would not be returning for season 7 back in May 2016. She agreed to return for one episode in season 7. In the season 7 premiere, the two biggest questions everyone had was: Where is Emma? What happened to her?

In the days leading up to Emma’s final episode, Jennifer has been posting a number of amazing throwback photos on Instagram. This is a chapter of her life that is coming to a close, but she’ll always be a part of the Once Upon A Time family!

Don’t worry, Emma won’t be the only familiar face from seasons past showing up in season 7. Emilie de Ravin will reprise her role as Belle in episode 4 of the current season. The show’s EPs, Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, teased to HollywoodLife.com at SDCC that we may see more of our fave characters down the road. “I think we will be able to check in and find out what happened post-happy ending,” Eddy said. Adam added, “Storybrooke continues to exist and move on. From time to time, we hope to see some of those characters return.”

Once Upon A Time airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with how they concluded Emma’s story for now? Do you think she’ll ever return? Let us know!