Wendy Williams Freaked When Her ‘B**ch’ Rival Angie Martinez Inked A Talk Show Deal

It’s a daytime battle! Wendy Williams reportedly threw a fit when her production company told her they inked a talk show deal with Angie Martinez! The two have had beef since the ’90s and it’s apparently not over!

Wendy Williams, 53, reportedly hasn’t been acting like herself lately. It all started when she found out that her longtime foe, Radio Host, Angie Martinez, 46, inked a daytime talk show deal, according to Daily Mail. And, to boot, Angie reportedly landed the deal with Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, which really set her off. “She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is. She looks very sad and is extremely subdued,” a source told the site. “It’s been painful to watch.” When Wendy found out, that’s when things took a turn for the worse, according to the site. Wendy was reportedly so upset that she had a raging outburst when she learned that Angie would be partnering with her show’s company for a new pilot.

As for how Wendy found out about Angie’s alleged new gig? — Executives from her production company reportedly took Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter — who is also her manager — out to lunch to inform them that the company was partnering with Angie. Upon hearing the news, Wendy burst into tears, before she screamed at two executives, according to the site. As Wendy’s outburst went carried on, her husband kept yelling, “this is some bullsh-t!” as reported by the site.

“Apparently, it was a dramatic blow up in the back of the restaurant,” the insider said, adding, “Lots of screaming, yelling and swearing. No matter how the TV execs explained that it was not a conflict of interest, Wendy and Kevin just weren’t hearing it,” the source admitted. Wendy reportedly could not stop saying, “I can’t believe that b–ch is getting a show with them. This is such a betrayal!” to her team.

After the alleged disastrous lunch outing, Wendy was scheduled to tape a show. However, when she got back to the studio, she was an “emotional wreck,” the source said. But, the show must go on. So, that’s when “producers started pouring glasses of champagne to calm her down, while the hair, makeup and wardrobe department tried to pull her together… The more her makeup guy tried to touch her face up, the more she cried.” Nonetheless, the source said she pulled it together in time to film an episode of her show.

Friends of Wendy’s allegedly believe that her exaggerated response to the news was a result of her marriage being publicly dragged through the mud. As you may know, Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, was accused of having a decade-long affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. Wendy even addressed the infidelity reports on her show. “I stand by my guy,” she said after she denied the infidelity reports.

Wendy and Angie’s beef goes all the way back to the ’90s, when they were both hosts on New York’s popular hip hop station, Hot 97 FM. Their rift started when Wendy published a blind item on her website, at the time, about Angie’s relationship with rapper, Q-Tip; this, according to Angie’s autobiography, My Voice: A Memoir.

Angie went on to explain that she confronted Wendy about what she wrote, and things only got heated from there. “I lost my f–king mind,” Angie wrote in her book. “Before I knew it I was swinging at her. It was a quick scuffle. It took only a few seconds for me to realize that she wasn’t really hitting me back — she was just trying to get me off of her,” she continued. Angie added that a co-worker separated them and Wendy grabbed a nearby mop incase she was forced to defend herself.

Wendy and Angie have yet to address Daily Mail‘s report.

