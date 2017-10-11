Stephen Curry Loves Eminem’s Epic Trump Rap Diss — Supports Message 1000%

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry and Donald Trump aren’t fans of each other, so when the NBA player saw Eminem slamming POTUS at the BET Hip Hop Awards, he ‘loved every minute of it.’

“There is no love lost between Donald Trump and Stephen Curry, that is blatantly clear. So when Stephen saw what Eminem did in his rap about Trump, he loved every minute of it and showed it to his teammates. He’s also had it on a loop on his phone. He supports Eminem’s message 1000%,” a source close to the Golden State Warriors tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As we previously told you, Trump publicly dissed Stephen Curry and the Warriors when he took away their invitation to the White House — visiting is a longtime tradition for a championship team — in late September. It was rude and totally immature, so we’re not surprised to hear Stephen loved Eminem’s rap diss.

During Eminem’s cypher performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards (taped Oct. 6), he rapped, “We better give Obama props because what we got in office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust / Trump when it comes to giving a s***, you’re as stingy as I am / You don’t got the nuts like an empty asylum / Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for, cause that’s how he gets his f***ing rocks off, and he’s orange.” And that’s not all — Eminem went on and on for about four minutes, criticizing everything about Trump. Twitter went wild, and so did Stephen, 29.

And Eminem’s diss came after the Warriors released a statement, saying a visit to the White House would be beneath them. “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion – the values that we embrace as an organization,” the team said. Hmm… is anyone a fan of Trump? Watch Eminem’s performance below.

