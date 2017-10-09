Cardi B Stuns At BET Hip Hop Awards In Sexy, Sequin Gown

Call her Queen Cardi B! The rapper is taking OVER and she shut down the BET Hip Hop Awards’ red carpet on October 6 with this flawless chainmail look. Get the details on her look below!

Oookkurrrr!! Cardi B is nominated for NINE awards, including “Best New Hip Hop Artist,” “Hot Ticket Performer,” “MVP of the Year,” “Best Mixtape,” “Made-You-Look Award,” and “Hustler of the Year.” Her super catchy single “Bodak Yellow” is nominated for “Best Hip Hop Video,” “Single of the Year,” and “Impact Track.” The BET Hip Hop Awards was taped on October 6 and will air on October 10 on BET. Before the show even started, we were floored with her red carpet look! It was actually a green carpet, and Cardi B looked super sexy wearing a silver and purple dress that showed off her curves to perfection!

It was deeply cut, showcasing her cleavage, and had two thigh-high slits on either side of the dress, showing off her long legs. The back was the sexiest part — the two straps were crossed in a X shape and the dress dipped down as low as you can go! She rocked black and silver strappy sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail. Held at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, the show featured performances by Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, and Migos. For her performance, Cardi B wore a bejeweled bra and high-waisted, hot pink pants!

The last time Cardi B walked a formal carpet, she was STUNNING in a sea foam green ball gown by Christian Siriano. She wore the off-the-shoulder dress at Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball in NYC on September 14, and seriously turned heads. She showed off a lot of cleavage in that dress as well, and she wore her hair in a romantic updo. We love that, with every outfit, she reinvents her style!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Cardi B’s outfit at the BET Hip Hop Awards?