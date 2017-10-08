Will Margot Robbie Go Nude In Playboy Film? She’s ‘Perfect’ To Play One Of Hugh Hefner’s Wives

Though Margot Robbie turned down a posing for ‘Playboy,’ the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress is reportedly considering a role in a movie about Hugh Hefner’s life. HollywoodLife.com has the scoop!

In the wake of Hugh Hefner’s passing, it seems now is the right time to make a movie about the Playboy founder’s life. With Jared Leto, 45, signed on to play Hugh, it seems director Brett Ratner, 48, wants to reunite him with his Suicide Squad co-star, Margot Robbie, 27. Though the Australian actress initially turned down a chance to pose in the actual magazine, a source tells the Mirror that starring in the movie “is different. She’s considering it.” Update: a rep for Margot tells HollywoodLife.com that “there is no truth to this rumor.”

Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett,” the Mirror’s source added, “and they’re really pushing for Margot to have a major role. She’s perfect for a part and he’s not going to give up until she accepts.” Margot is reportedly in talks to play one of Hugh’s three wives – Mildred Williams, 91, Kimberley Conrad, 55, and Crystal Harris, 31 (both Kimberley and Crystal posed for the magazine.) As turns out, Hugh was a big fan of Margot (especially of her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street) so the idea of her playing one of his wives would make the man happy.

“The girl that plays [Jordan Belfort’s] wife in [Wolf] is very pretty,” he told Us Weekly. She should be in Playboy! Send her a message! We’re ready for her. She would be great.” However, Margot had a personal reason for turning down a shoot for Playboy – and if she does land a role in this Hefner biopic, she may keep her clothes on. After she had a full frontal nude scene in Wolf of Wall Street, she said that she wouldn’t get nude again in a movie. “I’ve put my family though enough,” she told a New Zealand radio station, per Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see if Margot joins the project and whom she may portray. As for Hugh, he was laid to rest in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village Memorial Park on Sept. 30, three days after he passed away from a cardiac arrest after battling a highly resistant strain of E. coli. The Playboy founder was buried in the plot right next to Marilyn Monroe, who appeared as the magazine’s first centerfold in 1953. While some criticized Hef’s final resting place, Kendra Wilkinson, 32, his former girlfriend, tweeted-and-deleted that “Marilyn Monroe should be honored.”

