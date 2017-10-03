Vegas Shooter’s Dead Body & Rifles Seen In Grizzly New Crime Scene Photos Of Hotel Room

New photos of the alleged crime scene in Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s hotel room have been released and they are horrifying. The pics allegedly show the state the room was in when the SWAT team burst into the gunman’s suite after his heinous attack on Oct. 1.

The SWAT team who blew the door off Stephen Paddock‘s room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, found a horrific scene left behind by the gunman, who viciously opened fire on 22,000 people at a country music concert on Oct. 1. The team reportedly found him dead inside and authorities say he had set up a camera on a room service cart outside the suite to help alert him to police approaching. Photos of the scene Stephen left behind were leaked today, Oct. 3, and the haunting images, including his dead body, may be too much for some to handle. Please, look with caution.

In the photos you can see what is allegedly the 64-year-old gunman’s legs, torso and left arm. He’s dressed in a brown long-sleeve t-shirt, black pants, loafers and white socks. The most chilling accessory on Stephen’s body is a pair of black gloves. Even more terrifying are the objects that surround him. On the floor next to Stephen are two assault rifles, tons of used shells and a hammer. The hammer is assumed to be the tool he used to shatter two of his hotel room windows so that he could open fire on the unsuspecting concert-goers 32 floors beneath him. One of the rifles has a “bump stock” added to it — a device that turns the weapon into a fully automatic that lets you shoot hundreds of rounds in under a minute. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE CRIME SCENE PICTURES.

In another photo you can see that Stephen, who is responsible for the shooting in which 59 lives were claimed and 527 people were injured, seemingly pushed two hotel room chairs together to build a storage space for other rifles. The SWAT team was able to find Stephen 72 minutes after the beginning of the deadly attack. Though authorities report that he only opened fire for a total of nine minutes start at 10:08 p.m, he was able to do an unfathomable amount of tragic damage in that time. By the time the police made it to Stephen’s room he had apparently committed suicide. Click here to see the victims of Stephen’s brutal attack.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the horrifying pics of the hotel room where a Stephen stayed? Let us know below.