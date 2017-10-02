Tom Petty 911 Call: Wife Pleads For Help As Dispatcher Tells Her How To Give CPR

Reports of Tom Petty’s possible death are swirling like mad and now the 911 call his wife desperately made last night, Oct. 1, has been released. On the recording you can hear Dana York tragically confess Tom isn’t breathing and try and perform CPR with the dispatcher’s help.

Tom Petty, 66, is either clinging to life or has tragically passed on, depending on what reports you’ve read. But one thing is for certain — he’s not doing well. The 911 call his wife, Dana York, placed last night when she noticed the legendary singer was not breathing has been released, and listening to her panic is totally devastating. On the recording, you can hear that Dana sounds confused and upset after reaching the 911 operator around 10:45 p.m. last night, Oct. 1. Click here to see more pics of Tom.

After Dana begs for help, the dispatcher attempts to teach her how to administer CPR to Tom. However, Dana needs assistance. You can then hear someone else, presumably a man, take the phone, but Tom’s wife takes it right back. She confesses she is hearing very soft breathing from the icon, tries to give him CPR and believes he is breathing better. You can listen to the audio from the heartbreaking 911 call below.

The release of the recording comes after news broke today, Oct. 2, that Tom had gone into full cardiac arrest and was unconscious. The singer was taken to the hospital and reportedly put on life support, though there was no brain activity, according to TMZ. Though other outlets, like CBS news, claimed Tom had passed on less than 24 hours after arriving at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, TMZ is sticking with their story that he’s still alive — but is, “not expected to survive the day.” The outlet reports that a chaplain was called to give Tom is last rights and that he was taken off life support.

