Arsenal Vs. Brighton Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

After a pair of early losses, Arsenal has rebounded to stay within the top 10 of the Premier League. Can they rack up some points when they take on Brighton on Oct. 1? The game is set for 7:00 AM ET so kick off the day with some soccer.

Going into this game, the lads of Arsenal are in seventh place, a respectful position after taking a few disappointing losses at the start of the Premier League season. The Gunners are riding on a wave of momentum, having picked up wins in the Europa League, the Football League Cup tournament and in the Premiership. Now, manager Arsene Wenger, 67, rolls out the welcome mat for the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club (simply known as Brighton) for this match. It should be interesting to watch, so sports fans better tune in to witness every thrilling moment.

Though Arsenal kicked off the start of the 2017-18 season with the win, back-to-back losses to Stoke City and Liverpool send the Gunners tumbling. They’ve since rebounded with wins over West Brom and Bournemouth, while playing the reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, to a draw. Even though the 2-0 win over West Brom helped the Gunners recover, Arsene could only see cloudy skies on his team’s horizon. The Gunners had to travel 2,800-miles to Belarus to face BATE Borizov in the UEFA Europa Group stage. After putting away Borizov, 4-2, it was back into a plane to jet back to England for this match.

“I have a decision to make [team selection for BATE] and at the moment I would say that the schedule for us is a bit cruel,” he told reporters ahead of the Europa League game, per the Evening Standard. “We play [on Monday], we play in BATE Borisov on Thursday night and play Sunday morning at 12 o’clock. …What I want to say is for the selection is has an impact for me for the first day and for the Sunday game. Because you have another home game and it is very important that we have a strong record at home.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?