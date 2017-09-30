Hugh Hefner Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony With Kids, Crystal Harris & ‘Playboy’ Staffers

‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner’s funeral was carried out today while surrounded by friends and loved ones. Here’s all the details on the Hollywood icon’s ceremony.

Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest at LA’s Westwood Village Memorial Park at noon on Saturday, Sept. 30. The ceremony was attended by his now-widow Crystal Harris, 31, and his four children, according to TMZ. The only other attendees were some key employees at Playboy. This is surprising considering the countless celebrities Hef was known to rub elbows with over the decades. Take a look back at the media mogul’s life in pictures right here.

Interestingly, the Playboy founder is buried right next to Marilyn Monroe. He reportedly bought the plot for $75,000 in 1992. But the iconic bombshell isn’t the only deceased celebrity that Hugh is joining at this particular cemetery. Others include Farrah Fawcett, Merv Griffin and Rodney Dangerfield. Many of which had ties to the prestigious magazine over the years.

As we previously reported, Hugh made sure that his wife Crystal was well taken care of long before his passing. Included in his trust is a 5,900 square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills for her and $5 million. Even after his passing, he’s taking care of the people he loves! As for the historic Playboy Mansion, it already has a new owner — Daren Metropoulos. In fact, he actually bought it in 2016 but he allowed the magazine founder to stay there. Which is understandable, the lavish home is only famous because Hef decided to call it home back in 1971.

