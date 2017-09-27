Rickie Fowler Reveals If He Plans To Compete In 2020 Olympics — Will He Return To Team USA?

As he prepares to represent Team USA at The President’s Cup tournament this weekend, Rickie Fowler reveals if he’s also planning to rep the red, white and blue at the Olympics in 2020! Find out what he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

Rickie Fowler made his Olympic debut in the Rio 2016 games and had an experience to remember! He met Matthew McConaughey, he turned his game around and came in 37th place, and he was surrounded by the best golfers in the world. If it’s up to Rickie, that won’t be his last Olympic appearance! “ I plan on it. I’ve got to make the team, though,” the top-ranked golfer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about a potential 2020 appearance. “If we make the team, then we’re there,” he added. The 28-year-old fan-favorite actually has the iconic Olympic rings tattooed on his forearm to commemorate his time. We definitely hope to see him there again! Click here for pics of the President’s Cup hottest hunks!

This reveal comes just a few days before Rickie is set to represent the USA at the President’s Cup in Jersey City. Teaming up with Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and more professional golfers, Rickie is excited for his second President’s Cup tournament, telling us, “For us any time you get to put the red, white, and blue on and play for your country, it’s special. It’s an honor. But for us, since we only get to play outside of the President’s Cup and Ryder, there’s not very many other team events. We really only have one chance every year. These are some of the most fun weeks of our careers, getting to be on the team with 11 other guys.” He added, “The wives, girlfriends. It’s a great week. The golf’s fun, but the more fun is team rooms, dinners with everyone, and being able to finish the year off in a fun way. It can be a busy week, but they’re some of the best.”

Speaking of the wives and girlfriends, Rickie revealed that his girlfriend, professional pole vaulter, Allison Stokke, joined him on the road for the President’s Cup and they have some amazing getaways planned for throughout the fall. Hopefully she’ll be competing in the Summer Olympics in 2020, along with Rickie! Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, will you be cheering on Team USA at the President’s Cup this weekend? Let me know!