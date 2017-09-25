Kailyn Lowry Slams Critics: My Kids Having Different Dads ‘Doesn’t Make Me Less Of A Mom’

Kailyn Lowry’s not about to let haters bring her down! While the ‘Teen Mom’ has 3 baby daddies, and has admitted to ‘being bad’ at relationships, she told us exclusively that that doesn’t mean she’s not a good mom!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is proud of the mother she’s become, and she doesn’t care what her critics have to say! While having three children by three different men may be a bit hectic when it comes to schedule planning, the Teen Mom 2 star loves her life, her accomplishments, and, most importantly, her kids! Kailyn’s oldest son, Isaac Elliot Rivera, is now seven years old. She had him with her now ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, back in 2010. Baby number two, son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, is shared with now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 24. And Kail’s newest child, who still has yet to be named, was born this summer, and she shares him with Chris Lopez.

“It’s hard because it’s not celebrated when there are three people, three baby dads,” Kailyn shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during an on-camera interview in our NYC office. “People have a hard time understanding it. Yeah, I’m bad at relationships, but I don’t think that makes me any less of a mother.” When asked how the reality star handles the criticism, Kail revealed that she just does her best as a mom, and, quite frankly, everything else is noise. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

“It’s weird because nobody in my immediate friend and family [group], that’s not the first thing they think of — ‘Oh, three baby dads.’ Thats a public thing, I feel like,” Kailyn told us. “It’s one more thing they can criticize me for. Overall, I take care of my kids. I get along with Chris, I get along with Jo, I try my best to get along with Javi. That’s the best I can do!” So true! Expanding more on her relationships with the fathers of her three boys, Kailyn admitted it does make everything simpler when everyone’s getting along.

“Javi and Jo get along. Chris and Jo get along, so… it makes it easy for me when everyone’s getting along,” Kailyn said. “My relationship with all three of them I would say…. with Javi is more of a rollercoaster. I get along with Chris, I get along with Jo. That’s how it works right now.” Sounds like Kailyn’s completely focused on her kids and is taking everything else one day at a time. She’s also trying to figure out “what works” for her and Chris, as the two of them only welcomed their baby a few weeks ago.

“We don’t live together right now,” Kailyn revealed to us. “It’s hard to find a balance when he’s working and going to school, and I’m working and doing my thing with the other two boys. It’s a little bit different of a dynamic than the other two, but we’re trying to figure out what works for us.” Clearly focusing on the present, Kailyn also shared with us that she’s “done” with children — at least for now.

“I’m done with baby daddies, I’m done with kids,” she said. “I would like to have a girl, but I’m not going to go out of my way to try and have a girl. I’m good with the three right now!” And after being on television for seven years now, the star confessed that while she HAS learned from her past, some themes continuing popping up in her life. “I wish I could say that I got better at relationships. That’s clear that’s not a thing for me,” Kailyn told us. “I’m learning how to co-parent the best I can. Being on TV gives me the opportunity to look back and see what I’ve done wrong and change it for the future.”

