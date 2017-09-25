‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Recap — Alexis Skyy Goes After Moniece’s GF & Gets Caught Grinding

There’s no shortage of drama on the Sept. 25 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood,’ especially since Alexis Skyy flirts with Moniece Slaughter’s girl! From the fights to awkward double dates, we’re spilling all the tea!

Sparks are still flying between hot new couple Brooke Valentine and Daniel “Booby” Gibson on the Sept. 25 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “Friends with Benefits.” The dynamic duo enjoys a romantic date by the beach, enjoying the gorgeous view as they catch up after her heated showdown with Hazel-E. The singer is totally distraught by how sour their meeting went at his event, especially since her rival took to social media to slam her further. Booby is totally #TeamBrooke and he gives her all the emotional support she needs. “Be the boss that you are. Keep that sh*t trill like you always do. Talk to her in person. Get back with that pretty smile and doing your thing,” he says. Even though she’s really upset, Brooke can’t help but blush after his super sweet words, so she’s ready to let it go.

It’s time for some rest and relaxation! Alexis Skyy invites Hazel to enjoy a pampering session, more specifically: a vaginal steam. “I haven’t seen you since the finale of your face-off with Masika [Kalysha].” The ladies laugh about her wild experience before Hazel admits that she’s going to slow her roll with Rose Burgundy. “He’s getting put on pause,” she says, explaining how her mom was not feeling him at all. Alexis then invites her to a lesbian club, but Hazel politely denies. “When it comes to loving honey, I doesn’t discriminate,” Alexis admits,”Yes, I’ve been with public relationships with men, but I’ve been with girls too.” This perfectly sets up Alexis’ risque night at the club, with Zell Swag and Moniece Slaughter‘s girlfriend AD. Alexis sets her sights on AD and the two end up grinding on each other. Uh oh!

Chanel West Coast meets up with her friend Nikki Mudarris at a star-studded pool party. While they’re sipping on beverages and soaking up the rays, Solo Lucci walks up, but things are awkward between him and Nikki. “I haven’t dealt with Lucci since his baby mama decided to bust into my photo shoot,” Nikki says. “Alexis [Skyy] said they had some harsh words for each other, but I guess he apologized. As long as he can man up to his faults, he’s good in my book.” He quickly segues by striking a conversation with Chanel! Safaree Samuels, 36, also waltzes in, while Chanel is telling Solo about her single “New Bae,” and inviting him to her video release party. “So, I’ve been told by a couple of people that Chanel had real potential with this music game and she ain’t too bad on the eyes either,” Solo says. He even compliments her “bite size chew” Snickers booty and it looks like the feelings are mutual!

Who remembers the last time someone tried it with Moniece? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/eIQh63lXY5 — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) September 26, 2017

Elsewhere, Keyshia Cole catches up with her former flame Booby after he moves out of her house. The rapper is enjoying the single life to the fullest, which is totally fine with her, since they’ve been split for a very long time. Unlike most couples, she fully supports him moving on — even if it’s with her sexy co-star Brooke. He admits, “I’ve been trying to be real patient with everything. It’s one of those things where it’s like do you risk your friendship while trying to gain a relationship?” She suggests that he takes it slow, but Booby admits that he’s ready to take the plunge. However, he’s afraid that once they “cross that line,” things won’t be the same. The rapper confesses that he’s bringing Brooke to Catalina and Keyshia gives her blessing. “He’s still the father of my child,” she says. “He deserves love, just not from me!”

Despite her reservations, Brooke ends up meeting with Hazel at a swanky restaurant. She’s prepared for the worst, so when her rival Hazel walks up and instantly throws shade, it’s only a matter of seconds before Brooke reminds her that she’s all about that action. The singer lunges towards her nemesis and security has to rip them apart during their heated fight. Luckily, there’s a very different vibe on Chanel and Nikki’s double date at the bowling alley. Safaree makes sure to give Solo and Chanel time to talk and get to know each other, so they walk away. As Nikki says, “it’s time to take the training wheels off.” Solo wants to know why Chanel hasn’t been answering his calls and she jokes how when he last rung, she was in the shower. “You can’t see me naked just yet,” she says to her crush, and Solo can’t help but be intrigued!

Bridget Kelly really wants to hear Marcus Black‘s side of the story after seeing Brooke and Booby together. She can tell he’s heartbroken about their split, even though he made mistakes of his own. When she asks about his feelings, Marcus admits he’s torn up about his ex’s new flame, especially since he was going to pop the question. When he pulls out a gorgeous diamond sparkler, Bridget’s jaw drops. She tells him not to give up yet, saying “wait a little bit longer.” Shortly after, a friend of Brooke’s also surprises her at the club, by letting her know that Marcus will be there. Brooke is SO nervous to talk to her ex, but when she sees him chatting with Bridget’s beau James, she walks up. “I love you facts. My mom love you. My daughter love you,” he says. Brooke admits that she still has love for him, so she’s torn between two men.

Lastly, when Zell arrives to his fashion shoot, having sneakily gone with Masika’s friend Donatella (without her knowledge) — things take a crazy turn. “Today is a good day. I’m styling and pro-filing with hot new artist Angel Gold,” he says, before their insanely tense showdown takes place. Masika storms in with her girl and they call him out, saying that they’ve hired another designer to handle the load and he can hit the road. Zell offers to do the job for free, but they are n-o-t interested in the least, so insults are fired back and forth. “That’s not the type of low budget mess you want on your set,” Masika says, before having him escorted out. So much for them making up!

