David Berry: 5 Things To Know About ‘Outlander’s Handsome Lord John William Grey

Notice a hunky newcomer on ‘Outlander’?! Of course we’re referring to Lord John William Grey! Here’s everything you need to know about David Berry, the actor behind the role!

Let’s face it, Outlander is pretty much a smorgasbord of handsome men battling it out in this time-traveling tale! However, one new face caught our eye in Season 3! The actor replacing Oscar Kennedy as an older Lord John William Grey is more than striking, he’s a bae! The actor behind the role? Why, it’s the Australian thespian David Berry. So, before we return to the action, we thought now would be a good time to get to know Mr. Berry a bit better! Here’s 5 things everyone should know about this newcomer!

1) He was born in Toronto but grew up in Australia. Early on, it wasn’t acting that caught his imagination, it was music! In no time, he could play the violin and sing, ultimately helping him go to school on a music scholarship. Having discovered his passion for the arts, David attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art after high school, graduating in 2010. From there, he jumped into acting gigs!

2) His first-ever TV role was on Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Soon after, he booked a role on the Australian soap opera Home and Away. He followed that up with a bit part in the broody TV movie titled Progeny.

3) His first starring role was as a soldier in the Australian film The Crater: A True Vietnam War Story. The film tells the story of the 1968 battles of Coral and Balmoral as the soldiers experienced them as well as the trauma that they had to battle afterwards.

4) He’s best known as James Bligh from the Australian series A Place Called Home. It’s a post-WWII drama about a single woman returning to Australia after living in England for 20 years. David plays an unhappy husband hiding his homosexuality.

5) He married his wife Christine Tesic in 2012. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2016. His name is Alexander! Head here for more pics from Season 3 of Outlander!

