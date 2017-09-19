Is it too late? Laura and Nico race against the clock on the intense finale of ‘Somewhere Between.’ Watch an exclusive sneak peek here!

“We’re going in,” Laura (Paula Patton) tells Aaron (Adam Abrams) in the exclusive sneak peek for Somewhere Between. With Nico (Devon Sawa) by her side, Aaron explains to the pair that there’s no way he can get inside. “You won’t get him in there. Security’s off the charts. Without credentials, there’s no way,” he says. She’s clearly not concerned. When asked what their plan is, she simply answers, “Blow up the world.”

This is the final chapter of the ABC series, titled “One Must Die.” The official episode description reads, “As Laura and Nico discover the reason for the vast conspiracy, they might be too late to stop fate from fulfilling its promise, as they race against the clock to try saving Serena – and Danny.” Of course, that has also been the story of the entire series. So, as a team, will Nico and Laura be able to change the present?

“We thought of this as a 10-hour movie, because certainly, there’s an ending,” Paula told ABC about the show, adding that there was a connection between the killer and her character. ” “I didn’t really know everything that she would become. I was kind of changing as she was changing as I was reading each new episode and that was really thrilling and exciting.”

The finale of Somewhere Between airs at 10PM ET on ABC.