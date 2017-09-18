Xscape Slays With Blazing Performance Of ‘Just Kick It’ At VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors’

It’s a good thing Xscape got back together in 2017 because it was just in time for VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors.’ The theme of the night was the ’90s — when the group was in their heyday — and we’ve got their amazing performance.

Looking good ladies! It’s like time never stopped for the members of Xscape as Tiny Harris, 42, LaTocha Scott, 43, Tamika Scott, 41, and Kandi Burruss, 41, lit up the stage at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors. The timing of their surprise 2017 reunion turned out to be perfect, as they’ve been back on the road in concert and thus they’re sounding as fine as ever. Since the theme of the event was honoring the 1990’s, Xscape was the perfect choice to bring us back in time to when the girl group ruled the hip hop music scene.

The quartet slayed with their 1993 “Just Kick It,” while wearing coordinated skin-tight denim outfits with white tops. Tiny’s intense workouts over the summer sure have paid off as her body is absolutely slammin’ these days! She looks even better now than when the song came out nearly 25 years ago! “When Xscape came out and performed ‘Just Kick It’ the crowd went completely nuts! Everyone knew all the words and they looked incredible on stage. It was definitely a 90’s vibe for sure!” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Tiny and Kandi later showed up for a second performance which was a total surprise for the crowd. They paid honor to another famous female hip hop girl group, singing TLC’s “No Scrubs,” even wearing the costumes from the band’s 1999 video. The iconic tune was actually written by Tiny and Kandi along with late TLC member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Who knew?! That anthem about no-good men went on to become one of TLC’s biggest hits and a timeless song about how women deserve more than loser guys. Imagine if this had been Xscape’s song instead? See pics of Xscape, right here.

The ladies totally wowed the audience at the event, which was taped on Paramount Studios’ famous NYC backlot on Sept. 16 and aired on the network two days later on Sept. 18. Tiny’s estranged but still loving husband T.I., 36, was on hand to witness his lady and her band slay the numbers as he was one of music greats doing introductions on the show. He has to be SO proud of how she totally killed it!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Xscape’s performance at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors?