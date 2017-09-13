‘L&HH’ Star Keyshia Cole Files For Divorce From NBA Star Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson — Why They Split

After rumors of a separation back in 2014, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Keyshia Cole has filed for divorce from Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson. We’ve got the details on why she’s pulling the plug on their six-year marriage.

Well this should provide for some new plot line drama on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Keyshia Cole, 35, has finally filed for divorce from former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson Jr. on Sept. 12. According to The Blast, the singer cited irreconcilable differences in her paperwork and confirms what many fans had suspected for years, that they have been separated since October of 2014. There were rumors of a split back then, but neither Keyshia or Booby ever responded directly to the claims. They married in 2011 and have one child, seven-year-old Daniel Gibson Jr. It doesn’t look like there’s going to be any nasty custody issues, as Keyshia is requesting joint legal and physical custody.

The timing of the divorce filing is pretty interesting, as Keyshia is getting ready to go on a blind date in the upcoming episode of L&HH. In a teaser, she’s prepping for it when Booby comes over their place to play babysitter to their son while she goes out with another man. She even says off camera how she’s open to being in a long-term relationship with someone new. As we all know, Booby has a giant tattoo of her face on his left hand and she tells him,”You should cover my face up. That’s not a good first date step,” for when he sees other women. He then responds that he was thinking about putting an “X” over her face and add blood dripping from her eyes. See pics from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood season 4.

“Did I do you wrong? Did I cheat on you or did you cheat on me?” she snaps at him, shooting down the idea. They decide to down a shot of booze to celebrate her upcoming date and he tells her, “Let’s toast to someone doing what they say they are going to do and make you happy,” he says, to which she shades him by telling him “The opposite of you!” SNAP!

